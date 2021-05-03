PM Modi's Central Vista project proceeds apace, CPI(M) leader Sitaram Yechury terms it 'grotesque'

The Prime Minister’s Central Vista project is proceeding apace, the hiccups because of the pandemic notwithstanding, says a report in NDTV. Anticipating the irritants, the government has already designated the Vista project as an "essential service," so that work is not impacted by the lockdown. Happy with the work in progress, the project has moved into the next level and among the first buildings to be constructed by December next year will be the Prime Minister's residence.

The headquarters of the Special Protection Group for the PM's security and an executive enclave for bureaucrats will also be constructed by the same deadline. The project has already secured all environment clearances. CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury has termed the plans to continue with the project despite the ongoing pandemic as "grotesque". "This is grotesque. No money for Oxygen and Vaccines as our brothers and sisters die waiting for a hospital bed to be cremated in parking lots. BUT Modi will squander public money to feed his megalomaniac vanity. Stop this Crime," he said in a tweet.