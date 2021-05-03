Central Vista Project: Prime Minister, Vice President's residence to be completed by 2022

Over the last few months, the proposed Central Vista project in Delhi has repeatedly made headlines. With work continuing even as COVID-19 cases rose in the national capital, it had also become the focus of Opposition ire over the past few weeks.

The massive redevelopment project envisages a new triangular Parliament building, a common central secretariat and revamping of the three-km-long Rajpath, from Rashtrapati Bhavan to India Gate, as well as the creation of a new Parliament building and new residences and office for the Prime Minister and the Vice President. And going by recent updates from the Central Public Works Department, the PM and VP residences will be ready for occupation by the end of 2022.

As per a Hindustan Times report, the Vice President's residence is expected to be ready by May 2022, while the PM's residence is scheduled for completion in December the same year. Work on the Parliament building is slated to be completed by November 2022. As per original projections, all aspects of the central vista project are slated to be completed by 2024.