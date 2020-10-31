PM Modi visits Statue of Unity to pay tributes to Sardar Patel on birth anniversary

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday paid tribute to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel at the Statue of Unity on his birth anniversary. Modi is in Gujarat on 2-day visit to attend various functions, including launch of a host of projects.

On the second day of his trip, Modi visited the Statue of Unity to pay floral tributes to Sardar Patel on his birth anniversary.

On the occasion, a parade, named Ekta Diwas Parade, by Central Armed Police Forces and the Gujarat police was also organised in Modi's presence.

After speaking at the parade ground near the statue, Modi would interact with civil service probationers, also called Officer Trainees (OTs), through video conferencing.

These trainee IAS officers would join the PM from the Lal Bahadur Shastri National Academy of Administration, Mussoorie (Uttarakhand).

"The Academy is gearing up for Aarmabh 2020 in which a galaxy of thought leaders are sharing their views on India @ 100, culminating in the PM's interaction with OTs from the Statue of Unity on 31st October, the birthday of Sardar Patel, the Patron Saint of Indian civil services," Academy Director Sanjeev Chopra had tweeted earlier.

Later in the afternoon, the PM would launch the famed seaplane service connecting Kevadiya and Ahmedabad.

A water aerodrome having a floating platform has been built in a lake near the Sardar Sarovar Dam, said the official.

The PM would board a seaplane from the lake and reach the Sabarmati Riverfront. He will then wind up his visit and leave for New Delhi, said the official.

(With PTI inputs)