 PM Modi Unveils 'Seva Teerth' Complex Housing PMO | VIDEO
PM Modi Unveils 'Seva Teerth' Complex Housing PMO | VIDEO

PM Modi Unveils 'Seva Teerth' Complex Housing PMO | VIDEO

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday unveiled the name ‘Seva Teerth’ for the new complex housing the Prime Minister’s Office, National Security Council Secretariat and Cabinet Secretariat. The integrated facility, built to 4-Star GRIHA sustainability standards, aims to streamline governance by consolidating key administrative offices under one modern, secure and eco-friendly infrastructure.

Updated: Friday, February 13, 2026, 02:17 PM IST
article-image

Prime Minister Narendra Modi unveiled the name of complex housing PMO, NSCS and Cabinet Secretariat- ‘Seva Teerth’ complex, a major administrative overhaul aimed at bringing the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) and several key ministries under one integrated, modern facility built to 4-Star GRIHA sustainability standards.

The new complex will house the PMO, the National Security Council Secretariat, and the Cabinet Secretariat offices that were previously functioning from separate buildings across the Central Vista area.

The Prime Minister will also address a public programme at 6 PM and formally inaugurate Seva Teerth along with Kartavya Bhavan-1 and Kartavya Bhavan-2.

For decades, several central ministries operated out of ageing and scattered infrastructure, resulting in coordination gaps, administrative inefficiencies, rising maintenance costs and space constraints.

The newly developed complexes aim to streamline governance by consolidating key departments into future-ready, digitally integrated spaces designed to promote collaboration, efficiency and accessibility.

Kartavya Bhavan-1 and 2 will accommodate major ministries, including:

Ministry of Finance

Ministry of Defence

Ministry of Health & Family Welfare

Ministry of Corporate Affairs

Ministry of Education

Ministry of Culture

Ministry of Law & Justice

Ministry of Information & Broadcasting

Ministry of Agriculture & Farmers Welfare

Ministry of Chemicals & Fertilizers

Ministry of Tribal Affairs

The integrated offices feature centralised reception areas, structured public interface zones and advanced digital systems to enhance inter-ministerial coordination and citizen engagement.

Designed in accordance with 4-Star GRIHA green building standards, the complexes incorporate renewable energy systems, water conservation mechanisms, advanced waste management solutions and high-performance building infrastructure.

article-image

The facilities also include robust security systems such as smart access controls, surveillance networks and modern emergency response infrastructure, ensuring a safe and secure environment for officials and visitors.

According to an official release, the inauguration marks a significant milestone in India’s administrative transformation and reflects the Prime Minister’s vision of building a modern, efficient and citizen-centric governance ecosystem.

