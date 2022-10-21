PM Modi to visit Ayodhya on eve of Diwali | ANI

New Delhi: On the eve of Diwali, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh, said the Prime Minister's Office on Friday.

On October 23, PM Modi will perform darshan and pooja of Bhagwan Shree Ramlala Virajman at around 5 PM.

Following the prayer session, PM Modi will conduct an inspection of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra site.

"At around 5:45 PM, he will perform the Rajyabhishek of symbolic Bhagwan Shri Ram. Around 6:30 PM, Prime Minister will witness Aarti at New Ghat, Saryu river, which will be followed by the commencement of the grand Deepotsav celebrations by the Prime Minister," read an official statement by PMO.

This year, the sixth edition of Deepotsav is being held, and it is for the first time that the Prime Minister will be participating in person in the celebrations.

More than 15 lakh diyas will be lit on the occasion. Five animated tableaus and eleven Ramleela tableaus with different dance forms from different states will also be put up during Deepotsav.

Prime Minister will also witness the 3-D Holographic Projection Mapping Show at Ram Ki Paidi at the banks of river Saryu along with the Grand Musical Laser Show.