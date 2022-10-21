e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaPM Modi to visit Ayodhya on eve of Diwali

PM Modi to visit Ayodhya on eve of Diwali

According to the PMO, Prime Minister Narendra will visit Ayodhya on the eve of Diwali and will perform darshan and pooja of Bhagwan Shree Ramlala Virajman on October 23.

ANIUpdated: Friday, October 21, 2022, 03:47 PM IST
article-image
PM Modi to visit Ayodhya on eve of Diwali | ANI
Follow us on

New Delhi: On the eve of Diwali, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh, said the Prime Minister's Office on Friday.

On October 23, PM Modi will perform darshan and pooja of Bhagwan Shree Ramlala Virajman at around 5 PM.

Following the prayer session, PM Modi will conduct an inspection of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra site.

"At around 5:45 PM, he will perform the Rajyabhishek of symbolic Bhagwan Shri Ram. Around 6:30 PM, Prime Minister will witness Aarti at New Ghat, Saryu river, which will be followed by the commencement of the grand Deepotsav celebrations by the Prime Minister," read an official statement by PMO.

This year, the sixth edition of Deepotsav is being held, and it is for the first time that the Prime Minister will be participating in person in the celebrations.

More than 15 lakh diyas will be lit on the occasion. Five animated tableaus and eleven Ramleela tableaus with different dance forms from different states will also be put up during Deepotsav.

Prime Minister will also witness the 3-D Holographic Projection Mapping Show at Ram Ki Paidi at the banks of river Saryu along with the Grand Musical Laser Show.

Read Also
PM Modi performs 'puja' at Kedarnath temple, Badrinath temple, lays foundation for ropeway project
article-image

RECENT STORIES

Good terrorism, bad terrorism can't go together: Amit Shah at Interpol general assembly

Good terrorism, bad terrorism can't go together: Amit Shah at Interpol general assembly

India successfully test-fired indigenously-developed ballistic missile Agni Prime

India successfully test-fired indigenously-developed ballistic missile Agni Prime

Kolkata: Section 144 imposed after massive protests by TET qualified candidates

Kolkata: Section 144 imposed after massive protests by TET qualified candidates

West Bengal: IIM Calcutta hosts sixth Arijit Mukherji Memorial Lecture, 32nd ILS

West Bengal: IIM Calcutta hosts sixth Arijit Mukherji Memorial Lecture, 32nd ILS

West Bengal: IIM Calcutta concludes internship placements for PGDBA Class of 2023

West Bengal: IIM Calcutta concludes internship placements for PGDBA Class of 2023