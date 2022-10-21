e-Paper Get App
WATCH: PM Narendra Modi performs Puja at Kedarnath temple in Uttarakhand

WATCH: PM Narendra Modi performs Puja at Kedarnath temple in Uttarakhand

The prime minister will perform a "puja" at the temple, before proceeding towards Badrinath.

AgenciesUpdated: Friday, October 21, 2022, 09:19 AM IST
article-image
WATCH: PM Narendra Modi performs Puja at Kedarnath temple in Uttarakhand
Dehradun: Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived at the famous Kedarnath temple in this Uttarakhand district on Friday.

The prime minister performed "puja" at the temple, before proceeding towards Badrinath.

During his two-day tour of the state, Modi is scheduled to inspect various ongoing development projects and lay the foundation stones of some new projects.

Security has been tightened around the two famous temples of Kedarnath and Badrinath in view of the prime minister's visit. Both the temples have been decorated with flowers.

The prime minister is also scheduled visit the Samadhi Sthal of Adi Guru Shankaracharya.

