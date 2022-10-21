WATCH: PM Narendra Modi performs Puja at Kedarnath temple in Uttarakhand |

Dehradun: Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived at the famous Kedarnath temple in this Uttarakhand district on Friday.

The prime minister performed "puja" at the temple, before proceeding towards Badrinath.

#WATCH | PM Narendra Modi performs 'puja' at the Kedarnath Dham



(Source: DD) pic.twitter.com/9i9UkQ5jgr — ANI (@ANI) October 21, 2022

During his two-day tour of the state, Modi is scheduled to inspect various ongoing development projects and lay the foundation stones of some new projects.

Security has been tightened around the two famous temples of Kedarnath and Badrinath in view of the prime minister's visit. Both the temples have been decorated with flowers.

The prime minister is also scheduled visit the Samadhi Sthal of Adi Guru Shankaracharya.