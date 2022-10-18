PM Modi in Gujarat on his third 2-day visit to poll-bound home state | File Photo

Ahmedabad: Prime Minister Narendra Modi begins his two-day visit to poll-bound Gujarat on Wednesday – his third visit in a month – to inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of projects worth Rs 15,670 crore across 13 districts.

On Thursday, he will be accompanied by UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, who is visiting India for the first time after taking over as the UN Secretary-General.

Among his key engagements, the Prime Minister will inaugurate the DefExpo22. The Defence Expo, being held under the theme 'Path to Pride', is expected to witness the largest-ever participation in any Indian Defence Expo held so far, according to an official statement.

As part of it, there is a defence exhibition held exclusively for Indian companies, including Indian subsidiaries of foreign OEMs and JV firms with Indian partners. The Expo has an India Pavilion and 10 state pavilions. Here, Modi will unveil HTT-40, the indigenous trainer aircraft designed by Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL).

He will launch Mission DefSpace, aimed at developing innovative solutions for the defence forces in the space domain through industry and startups. He will also lay the foundation stone of Deesa airfield in North Gujarat.

Accompanied by the visiting UN Secretary-General, the Prime Minister will launch Mission LiFE (Lifestyle for Environment) at the Statue of Unity, Ekta Nagar, Kevadia. Guterres will also hold bilateral talks with Modi.

At Kevadiya, the Prime Minister will also participate in the 10th Heads of Missions Conference, which will bring together 118 Heads of Indian Missions (Ambassadors and High Commissioners) from all over the world.

The Prime Minister will launch Rs 4,260-crore projects under Mission Schools of Excellence at Trimandir in Adalaj near Gandhinagar. An official statement said the mission would help strengthen education infrastructure in Gujarat by setting up new classrooms, smart classrooms, computer labs and overall upgradation of infrastructure of schools in the State.