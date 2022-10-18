Ashish Shelar thanks PM Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah after taking over as BCCI Treasure

BJP MLA Ashish Shelar | Pic: PTI

BJP MLA Ashish Shelar thanked PM Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah after he was elected as BCCI Treasurer during the Indian board's Annual General Meeting in Mumbai on Tuesday.

Shelar replaced Arun Dhumal, who was elected in the IPL governing council alongside Avishek Dalmiya.

The BJP MLA took to social media to thank new BCCI chief Roger Binny and Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra, Devendra Fadnavis.

"As I take charge as @BCCI treasurer, I thank President Roger Binny, Secy @JayShah & my @BCCI & @MumbaiCricAssoc colleagues for their support I also thank Hon. PM @narendramodi ji, Home Min @AmitShah ji, Sports Min @ianuragthakur ji , DCM@Dev_fadnavis ji for their guidance," Shelar tweeted.

Shelar, vice-president Rajeev Shukla and joint secretary Devjit Saikia were elected unopposed..

Binny, who played 27 Tests and 72 ODIs for India, takes charge ahead of the ODI World Cup in India next year

