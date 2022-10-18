e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsAshish Shelar thanks PM Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah after taking over as BCCI Treasure

Ashish Shelar thanks PM Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah after taking over as BCCI Treasure

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, October 18, 2022, 03:20 PM IST
article-image
BJP MLA Ashish Shelar | Pic: PTI
Follow us on

BJP MLA Ashish Shelar thanked PM Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah after he was elected as BCCI Treasurer during the Indian board's Annual General Meeting in Mumbai on Tuesday.

Shelar replaced Arun Dhumal, who was elected in the IPL governing council alongside Avishek Dalmiya.

The BJP MLA took to social media to thank new BCCI chief Roger Binny and Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra, Devendra Fadnavis.

"As I take charge as @BCCI treasurer, I thank President Roger Binny, Secy @JayShah & my @BCCI & @MumbaiCricAssoc colleagues for their support I also thank Hon. PM @narendramodi ji, Home Min @AmitShah ji, Sports Min @ianuragthakur ji , DCM@Dev_fadnavis ji for their guidance," Shelar tweeted.

Shelar, vice-president Rajeev Shukla and joint secretary Devjit Saikia were elected unopposed..

Binny, who played 27 Tests and 72 ODIs for India, takes charge ahead of the ODI World Cup in India next year

Read Also
Roger Binny appointed 36th BCCI President, to succeed Sourav Ganguly
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

BCCI AGM approves Women's IPL, set to be held in 2023

BCCI AGM approves Women's IPL, set to be held in 2023

BCCI AGM: List of all key decisions

BCCI AGM: List of all key decisions

Who is Roger Binny? All you need to know about the new BCCI President

Who is Roger Binny? All you need to know about the new BCCI President

Roger Binny appointed 36th BCCI President, to succeed Sourav Ganguly

Roger Binny appointed 36th BCCI President, to succeed Sourav Ganguly

Ballon d'Or: Karim Benzema, Alexia Putellas win indvidual awards for 2022

Ballon d'Or: Karim Benzema, Alexia Putellas win indvidual awards for 2022