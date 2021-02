PM Modi to visit Assam, West Bengal today; will launch several key projects

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Assam and West Bengal on Monday to dedicate to the nation and lay foundation stones of several projects, the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) said.

PM Modi will dedicate to the nation important projects of the oil and gas sector in an event organised at Silapathar in Dhemaji, Assam at 11:30 am on Monday. He will also inaugurate and lay the foundation stone for engineering colleges during the event.

Later, he will dedicate to the nation and inaugurate several railway projects in Hooghly, West Bengal.

In Assam, the Prime Minister will dedicate to the nation the INDMAX Unit at Indian Oil's Bongaigaon Refinery, Oil India Limited's Secondary Tank Farm at Madhuban, Dibrugarh and a Gas Compressor Station at Hebeda Village, Makum, Tinsukia. He will also inaugurate the Dhemaji Engineering College and lay the foundation stone for Sualkuchi Engineering College.

The INDMAX unit at Indian Oil's Bongaigaon Refinery leverages the technology developed indigenously by Indian Oil-R&D to produce a higher LPG and high-Octane gasoline yield from heavy feedstocks. The unit will increase the refinery's crude processing capacity from 2.35 MMTPA (million metric tonnes per annum) to 2.7 MMTPA. Its commissioning will also significantly enhance LPG production from 50 TMT (thousand metric tonnes) to 257 TMT and the Motor Spirit (Petrol) production from 210 TMT to 533 TMT.