PM Modi made Dr APJ Abdul Kadam the President, claims Maha BJP chief Chandrakant Patil

Maharashtra BJP chief Chandrakant Patil has claimed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had made Dr. APJ Abdul Kadam the President of India, reported Marathi daily Loksatta.

"Narendra Modi has given a place to all Muslims. He had also made Abdul Kalam the President. He was not made the President because he was a Muslim, but because he was an accomplished scientist, ”said Patil.

Now, it is pertinent to mention that Dr. APJ Abdul Kadam was appointed as the President of India in 2002. Atal Bihari Vajpayee was the Prime Minister at the time, while Narendra Modi was the Chief Minister of Gujarat.