PM Modi made Dr APJ Abdul Kadam the President, claims Maha BJP chief Chandrakant Patil

Maharashtra BJP chief Chandrakant Patil has claimed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had made Dr. APJ Abdul Kadam the President of India, reported Marathi daily Loksatta.
"Narendra Modi has given a place to all Muslims. He had also made Abdul Kalam the President. He was not made the President because he was a Muslim, but because he was an accomplished scientist, ”said Patil.
Now, it is pertinent to mention that Dr. APJ Abdul Kadam was appointed as the President of India in 2002. Atal Bihari Vajpayee was the Prime Minister at the time, while Narendra Modi was the Chief Minister of Gujarat.
Meanwhile, addressing the BJP Yuva Morcha in Pune, Patil said the younger generation needs to understand and learn from the deeds of great personalities like Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, Mahatma Gandhi, Veer Savarkar, and Vajpayee.
"There are many problems, questions in today's society. Young people need to think about what they can do to help solve these problems,"he said.
"The youth had a huge contribution in the country's freedom struggle. Similar contributions should be made by the youth today. Yuva Morcha is working to tell this generation the true history as well as to connect it with the nation, history and culture," said Patil.