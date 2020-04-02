PM Modi to share video message with people on Friday morning

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will share a video message with countrymen on Friday amid a nationwide lockdown to combat the coronavirus outbreak.

"At 9 AM tomorrow morning, I'll share a small video message with my fellow Indians," the prime minister tweeted, without divulging the subject of his message.

Modi held a meeting with chief ministers on the COVID-19 outbreak via video-conferencing on Thursday.

The number of COVID-19 cases climbed to 1,965 in the country on Thursday while the death toll rose to 50, according to the Union Health Ministry.