PM Modi to release Rs 100 commemorative coin in honour of Rajmata Vijaya Raje Scindia

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to release a commemorative coin of Rs 100 in honour of Rajmata Vijaya Raje Scindia at a virtual ceremony on Monday.

According to an official release, the special coin, minted by the Ministry of Finance, is being released in celebration of her birth centenary.

"The Prime Minister, Narendra Modi will release a commemorative coin of Rs 100 in honour of Smt Vijaya Raje Scindia on 12th October 2020 through a virtual ceremony. Smt Vijaya Raje Scindia is popularly known as the Rajmata of Gwalior," Ministry of Culture said in a release.

"Family members of Smt. Scindia along with other dignitaries will also join the ceremony from different locations all over the country through a virtual platform," the release further stated.