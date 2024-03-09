PM Modi To Inaugurate New Vande Bharat Train Service Linking Mumbai And Ahmedabad On March 12

Representational image |

In a significant development for Indian railways, a new Vande Bharat train service is set to connect the bustling cities of Mumbai and Ahmedabad, aimed at providing efficient and comfortable transportation for the commuters in one of the busiest sections of the railway network. The inaugural run of this service is scheduled to be flagged off by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on March 12, with regular services commencing from the following day.

This new Vande Bharat train will operate six days a week, excluding Sundays, to cater to the needs of the frequent commuters between Mumbai and Ahmedabad. The departure from Ahmedabad is slated for 6:10 am, arriving at Mumbai Central at 11:35 am. The return journey will see the train departing from Mumbai Central at 3:55 pm, reaching Ahmedabad at 9:25 pm. The train will make halts at key stations such as Borivali, Vapi, Surat, and Vadodara, facilitating convenient travel for passengers in both directions.

The decision to introduce this additional Vande Bharat train comes on the heels of the success of the existing Mumbai Central-Gandhinagar Vande Bharat train service, which has been running at full capacity. The popularity of the Mumbai Central -Gandhinagar Vande Bharat, inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on September 30, 2022, underscores the demand for more such high-speed and efficient rail connectivity between both city.

Railway officials emphasized that the introduction of the new Vande Bharat train is a response to the growing needs of the commuters between Mumbai and Ahmedabad, acknowledging the significance of this rail corridor. Apart from that to enhance the passengers experience a restaurant on wheels service at Borivali will be also started from March 12th.

" Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to flag off nearly 10 Vande Bharat trains across the Indian railways on March 12 through a video link. This move underscores the government's commitment to leveraging technology to inaugurate and manage critical infrastructure projects efficiently" said an official.

"The introduction of the new Vande Bharat train service between Mumbai and Ahmedabad is poised to alleviate the travel challenges faced by commuters, further reinforcing the government's dedication to modernizing and expanding the country's railway network" he said.

Important points

Time Table ( Regular Service)

Depart from Ahmedabad -6.10 am

Arrival Mumbai Central - 11.35 am

Departure from Mumbai Central - 3.55 pm

Arrival Ahmedabad -9.25 pm

Six days in week ( Except Sunday)

Enroute halts--- Vadodara, Surat , Vapi and Borivali