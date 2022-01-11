PM Modi to inaugurate new campus of Central Institute of Classical Tamil in Chennai tomorrow

PM Narendra Modi will inaugurate 11 new government medical colleges across Tamil Nadu and the new campus of Central Institute of Classical Tamil in Chennai on 12th January via video conferencing, said PMO in thier official statement.

The new medical colleges are being established at an estimated cost of about Rs 4000 crore, out of which around Rs 2145 crore has been provided by the Union government and rest by the Tamil Nadu government, said Prime Minister's Office.

They added, In the last 7 years, MBBS seats have increased by 79.6%, PG seats increased by 80.7% & there has been an 80% rise in total number medical seats in the country. No. medical colleges have increased from 387 to 596.

Published on: Tuesday, January 11, 2022, 04:58 PM IST