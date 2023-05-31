PM Modi to flag off Mumbai-Goa Vande Bharat Express via video conferencing on June 3 | File

Mumbai: In an effort to boost connectivity and provide a convenient travel option for passengers between Mumbai and Goa, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to fksg off the much awaited Mumbai-Goa Vande Bharat Express through a video link from Delhi on June 3. The inauguration ceremony will take place at Madgao, a major railway junction in Goa.

Enhanced connectivity

The newly introduced Vande Bharat Express train service is expected to significantly enhance connectivity and cater to the growing travel demands of passengers along this popular route.

Eight-coach train

The Chief Public Relations Officer of Konkan Railway, LK Verma, confirmed the date of the function and revealed that the inaugural run of the train will depart from Goa at 10 a.m. This will be 8 coach train.

Facilities on the transport

The Mumbai-Goa Vande Bharat Express is a state-of-the-art train equipped with modern amenities, including comfortable seating, high-speed Wi-Fi, spacious coaches, and advanced safety features. The train aims to offer a luxurious and hassle-free travel experience for commuters, while reducing the travel time between the two cities.

Passengers traveling on this route will benefit from the Vande Bharat Express's efficient service, which will ensure a smooth and comfortable journey. The train will cater to both business and leisure travelers, providing a convenient and time-saving option for those commuting between Mumbai and Goa.

Targeting Mumbai-Goa tourism

With the inauguration of this new train service, the government aims to bolster tourism and economic growth in both Mumbai and Goa. The improved connectivity is expected to attract more tourists and facilitate the movement of goods, thus contributing to the overall development of the region.

Promise for passengers

The Mumbai-Goa Vande Bharat Express holds great promise for passengers, offering a seamless travel experience while promoting regional connectivity and tourism. The inauguration ceremony on June 3 will mark an important milestone in the transportation sector, further strengthening the ties between Mumbai and Goa.

