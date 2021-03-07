PM Modi to address rally at Brigade ground at 2 pm: Here's his full Kolkata schedule

Kolkata: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will sharpen BJP's campaign for the high-octane assembly elections in West Bengal with a mega rally at the Brigade Parade Grounds in Kolkata on Sunday.

The Prime Minister's Sunday rally is said to be culmination of the "Parivartan Yatra" launched by the saffron party in the poll-bound Bengal in February this year.

"Prime Minister will set the tone of the election campaign with a rally at Brigade grounds," a BJP leader said.

Modi will land at Kolkata airport at 1:20 pm and will directly go to Brigade Parade Ground where he will address the rally at 2 pm. Here is the full schedule of PM Modi's day-long Kolkata stay:

*Time: 1:20 PM - Arrival at Kolkata International Airport (CCU)

*Time: 2 PM - Address the Public Meeting at Brigade Parade Ground

*Time: 6:15 PM - Departure from Kolkata Airport