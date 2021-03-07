Bengal Polls: Modi to address mega rally in Kolkata, Mamata to lead 'padyatra' against fuel price hike in Siliguri

State minister Chandrima Bhattacharya, who accompanied Banerjee to north Bengal, said the rally has been organised ahead of International Women's Day, and scores of women would be joining the rally .

Among others, TMC MP Mimi Chakraborty will also take part in the rally.

LPG prices have gone up by Rs 125 per 14.2-kg cylinder since the beginning of February after a Rs 25 per cylinder hike on March 1. LPG prices were hiked first by Rs 25 per cylinder on February 4, followed by a Rs 50 per cylinder increase on February 15 and Rs 25 raise on February 25.

The eight-phase Assembly polls for the 294 Assembly seats in West Bengal will begin on March 27. West Bengal is likely to witness a triangular contest this time with TMC, Congress-Left alliance and the BJP in the fray.

(With inputs from agencies)