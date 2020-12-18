PM Modi to address nation through 'Mann Ki Baat' on Dec 27

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation through his monthly radio programme 'Mann Ki Baat' on December 27.

"How would you sum up the year gone by? What do you look forward to the most in 2021? Share this, and more in the final Mann Ki Baat of 2020 on 27th December. Write on MyGov, NaMo App or record your message on 1800-11-7800," PM Modi tweeted.