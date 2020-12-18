Amid protests against farm laws, PM Modi to address Madhya Pradesh farmers

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address farmers' conferences in Madhya Pradesh through video conferencing on Friday.

On December 16, Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar addressed the 'Kisan Sammelan' in Gwalior.

On Thursday, the Prime Minister appreciated Tomar for "attempting to have a polite dialogue" with the farmers through an open letter, requesting them to read it.

"Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar has expressed his feelings by writing a letter to the farmer brothers and sisters, attempting to have a polite dialogue. I request all the farmers to read it. The countrymen are also urged that they should extend it to as many people as possible," PM Modi had tweeted.