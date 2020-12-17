PM Modi wishes 'dear friend' Emmanuel Macron 'a speedy recovery' after French President tests positive for COVID-19

French President Emmanuel Macron is the latest world leader to test positive for COVID-19, joining a growing list of others just as vaccination drives against the infection are beginning in a number of countries.

Macron, 42, has repeatedly said he is sticking to strict sanitary protocols during the pandemic, including not shaking hands, wearing a mask and keeping distance from other people. The Elysee Palace announced on Thursday that Macron would be isolating for seven days.

The brief statement did not say what symptoms Macron experienced. "He will continue to work and take care of his activities at a distance," it added.

US President Donald Trump, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin are some the other world leaders to have tested positive for the infection.

(With input from agencies)