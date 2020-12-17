Request all farmers to read Agri Min Narendra Singh Tomar's open letter: PM Modi

With the ongoing farmers' protest entering its fourth week, Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar has on Thursday written an open letter to the farmers, assuring them that the Centre is ready to give a written assurance regarding minimum support price (MSP).

In an eight-page letter to the farmers, Tomar said that most of the them are happy with the Centre's three new farm laws, but some confusion has been created by certain sections as part of a "conspiracy" to create tensions based on "falsehoods".

Tomar wrote, "As the Agriculture Minister of the country, it is his duty to clear the air over the three farm laws. As Agriculture Minister, it is my responsibility to break the conspiracy that is being spread in the name of the farm laws between the government and the farmer sitting on protest near Delhi's borders."

Tomar said that he also belongs to a farmer's family and have experienced the tough life of farmers. "It is very satisfactory that after implementation of the law, MSP procurement has set a new record this time," he added.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has urged the farmers to read Tomar's open letter and to spread it to as many people as possible.

"Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar has expressed his feelings by writing a letter to the farmer brothers & sisters, trying to have a polite dialogue. I request all Annadatas to read it. I also urge countrymen to make it reach to as many people as possible," PM Narendra Modi tweeted in Hindi.