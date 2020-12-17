Farmers' Protest: Centre ready to give written assurance regarding MSP, writes Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar

With the ongoing farmers' protest entering its fourth week, Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar has on Thursday written an open letter to the farmers and assured them that the Centre is ready to give a written assurance regarding Minimum Support Price (MSP).

Here is a list of assurances given by Tomar in his letter:

1. The government is ready to give a written assurance on the MSP.

2. States can be given the right to impose tax on markets outside the APMC.

3. Farmers will have the option to approach the courts in case of any disputes.

4. States will have the right to register agricultural deals.

5. No one can claim rights on farmers' lands because these laws do not allow the transfer, sale, lease and mortgage of the land.

6. Contractors will not be allowed to make any changes on farmers lands.

7. Contractors will not be permitted to take any loan to make any developments of farmers' lands.

8. The farm laws do not allow anyone to seize control over farmers' lands in any situation.

Assuring the farmers, Tomar said that he also belongs to a farmer's family and have experienced the tough life of farmers. "It is very satisfactory that after implementation of the law, MSP procurement has set a new record this time," Tomar added.

"In the last six years, the Modi government has taken a lot of steps for farmers. Through these bills, the government has provided an additional option for farmers to sell their product anywhere they want," Tomar further added.