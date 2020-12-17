‘Recognise fundamental right to protest, but...': SC says farmers' stir constitutional as long as others are unaffected

In a move that is being hailed by many, the Supreme Court of India on Thursday upheld the right of people to protest, with a caveat that it should not harm or hinder others or destroy property. Emphasising that the apex court recognised the "fundamental right to protest against the laws", the SC said that there was "no question to curtail it".

"A protest is constitutional till it does not destroy property or endanger life," the Chief Justice of India said.

"Farmers have right to protest. We won't interfere with it but the manner of protest is something we will look into. We will ask Centre what is the manner of protest going on, to slightly alter it so that it doesn't affect the citizens' right of movement," Justice Sharad Arvind Bobde reiterated.