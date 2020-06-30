PM Modi to address nation at 4 PM: Best memes and jokes

Amid COVID-19 cases rising higher each day and the tensions between India and China, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation today at 4 PM.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation at 4 PM tomorrow," the Prime Minister's Office tweeted on Monday night.

PM Modi's address comes after the Govt on Monday banned 59 Chinese apps, including TikTok, UC Browser, Helo, Likee, CamScanner, Vigo Video, Mi Video Call - Xiaomi, Clash of Kings as well as e-commerce platforms like Club Factory and Shein, citing "safety, security, defence, sovereignty & integrity of India and to protect data & privacy of people of India".

Also, the country will be entering "Unlock 2.0" from July 1 for which guidelines were issued by the Union Home Ministry on Monday night, further easing the restrictions imposed due to the coronavirus lockdown.

This would be the Prime Minister Modi's sixth address to the nation since the outbreak of the pandemic. He had last addressed the nation on May 12 when he had announced a Rs 20-lakh-crore financial package to boost the economy recovering from coronavirus-induced lockdown.

On Sunday, in his "Mann ki Baat" address, PM Modi had asserted that India has given a befitting reply to those who cast an evil eye on its territory in Ladakh. He also stressed on the importance of indoor games in India, saying these traditional games should be presented in a new avatar.

"We should present the traditional indoor games of India in a new and attractive avatar. Those mobilising their sources pertaining to these games, the suppliers and start-ups associated with these traditional indoor games will become very popular, and, we have to remember that, our Indian sports are also local, and we have already pledged to be vocal for local," he said.

