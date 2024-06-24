PM Modi Takes Oath As Member Of Parliament In First Session Of 18th Lok Sabha; Newly Elected MPs Follow

x

Prime Minister Modi took oath as a Member of Parliament in the 18th Lok Sabha session on Monday. PM will be followed by the newly elected MPs.

Pro-tem speaker Bhartruhari Mahtab administered the oath to him.

Earlier today, PM Narendra Modi addressed the media ahead of first sitting of the parliament.

In his address, Prime Minister Narendra Modi emphasised the importance of inclusivity and consensus in governance, stating, "We will always strive to take everyone along, build consensus to serve the country, and fulfill people's aspirations."

Highlighting the importance of consensus in governance, PM said, "If the citizens of our country have trusted a government for the third consecutive time, it means they have given a stamp of approval to the policies and intent of the government. I am grateful to each of you for your support and trust. Majority is essential to run a government, but consensus is important to run a country."

On June 26, the Lok Sabha Speaker will be elected, followed by President Droupadi Murmu addressing the joint sitting of both houses of Parliament on June 27.

This is the first session of the 18th Lok Sabha after the general elections, where the NDA won 293 seats, and the INDIA bloc secured 234 seats, with the Congress holding 100 of them. Additionally, a meeting for the newly elected Congress MPs is scheduled for 10 am today at the CPP office in Parliament.