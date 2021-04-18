PM Modi should resign for mishandling second wave of COVID-19: Mamata Banerjee

Kolkata: On one side West Bengal Chief Minister demanded the resignation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi for allegedly being instrumental in spreading coronavirus in West Bengal, on the other hand, the Chief Minister has written a letter to the PM requesting the supply of 5.4 crore more vaccine doses and oxygen supply.

Addressing public rallies, the TMC supremo claimed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi mishandled the second wave of COVID-19 and alleged that the Prime Minister failed in planning to contain the rise in the number by not sending vaccines on time.

“Modi failed to curb the pandemic menace from Gujarat and now he is responsible for the increase in Bengal. The West Bengal government had asked for 5.4 crore doses of vaccine from the Prime Minister for vaccinating every citizen of the state free of cost ahead of the polls but we are still awaiting a response. We demand the immediate resignation of Modi,” said Mamata Banerjee.

The TMC supremo also claimed that ‘outsider’ coming to the state with the Prime Minister during the poll campaign are instrumental in spreading the virus once again in the state.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Sunday wrote a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi requesting supply of 5.4 crores more vaccine doses, steady supply of Remdesivir and Tocilizumab medicines and supply of oxygen as soon as possible.

“We are yet to vaccinate 2.7 crore people in West Bengal. We request your urgent intervention to ensure that the state gets its requirement of vaccine doses fulfilled at the earliest,” mentioned the TMC supremo in her letter.

Notably, on April 17, West Bengal registered a record 7,713 infections. The surge of COVID-19 cases continues in West Bengal with three more phases of eight phases of Assembly poll yet to get over. On April 18, West Bengal recorded 8,000 new cases out of which 2,197 cases were in Kolkata and 28 deaths were recorded in the last 24 hours.