PM Modi, Russia's President Putin Discuss Ukraine, Armed Mutiny Over Phone Call

PM Modi with Russian President Vladimir Putin (File Photo) | ANI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Russian President Vladimir Putin, according to the Kremlin, had a telephone conversation on Friday, where they discussed the situation concerning Ukraine and the successful resolution of an armed mercenary mutiny by Moscow.

The Kremlin stated that PM Modi expressed his support for the Russian leadership’s firm actions in handling the mutiny carried out by the Wagner mercenary group on the previous Saturday.

The Kremlin’s statement highlighted that Narendra Modi, acknowledging the events of June 24 in Russia, expressed his understanding and support for the resolute measures taken by the Russian leadership to safeguard law and order, maintain stability within the country, and ensure the security of its citizens.

Issues of SCO and G 20 discussed too

As per news agency ANI, PM Modi and Putin also discussed issues of bilateral cooperation including Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) and G20.

The G20 and SCO which India presently chairs were given special consideration during the talks. In addition, PM Modi also shared information on his contacts abroad, especially those he made during his recent state visit to the US.

"Particular attention is paid to interaction through the Shanghai Cooperation Organization and the G20, in which India currently holds the chairmanship, as well as in the BRICS format. In addition, Narendra Modi informed about his international contacts, including during his recent visit to Washington," the Kremlin said.

Putin earlier this week called PM Modi a "friend"

In recent praise for Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Russian President Vladimir Putin has said that his 'Make in India' concept has had a "visible effect" on the Indian economy, RT reported.

"Our friends in India and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, a great friend of Russia, a few years ago presented a concept 'Make in India' and it had a very visible effect on the Indian economy," Putin said while speaking at an event in Moscow.

The Russian President drew India's example to encourage domestic products and brands in Russia, as per RT.

(With inputs from ANI)