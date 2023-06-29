WATCH: Vladimir Putin Calls PM Modi 'Great Friend Of Russia', Says 'Make In India Had Visible Effect On Economy'

Putin lauds PM Modi: India has made great economic strides under his leadership |

Vladimir Putin heaped praise on Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and called him a "great friend of Russia" while also lauding his "Make in India" initiative during an event in Moscow on Thursday.

The Russian President drew on India's fine example to encourage domestic products and brands in his own country during his speech.

He also highlighted how the initiative had a positive impact on the Indian economy.

"Our friends in India & Prime Minister Narendra Modi, a great friend of Russia, a few years ago presented a concept - 'Make in India'. And it had a very visible effect on the Indian economy," Putin told an audience.

Drawing the example of Make in India, Putin called for the creation of an economy that produces its own modern goods, services, and technology instead of consuming foreign, imported products.

Putin then turned on the Russian companies which left the country after it invaded Ukraine in February last year.

He accused some foreign brands of “turning the exit from the Russian market into a PR campaign,” and expressed doubt that these PR strategies will be of any benefit to them.