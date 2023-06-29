Watch: Russian President Putin Receives Quran as Gift at Ancient Juma Mosque, Stresses Religious Disrespect as Crime in Russia | Twitter

On Thursday, Russian President Vladimir Putin visited the Juma Mosque in Derbent, Dagestan, located in the North Caucasus, where he received the Quran as a gift. The mosque holds the distinction of being the most ancient in Russia and one of the oldest globally. While graciously accepting the holy book, President Putin emphasised that disrespecting religions is considered a crime in Russia. In light of Sweden permitting the burning of the Quran the previous day, he further stated that unlike certain countries, Russia holds respect for all religions, and such actions (as Sweden) are punishable by law.

Sweden Quran burning

On the day of Bakri Eid 2023, a protest erupted outside the Stockholm mosque in Sweden where an Iraqi refugee identified as Salwan Momika set ablaze some pages of The Holy Quran in an insulting act. He also laid a strip of bacon on the holy book and began stamping on it with his foot. He was joined by another protester who translated what Momika said. The shocking incident was reported during the Eid-al-Adha festivities on June 28 (local time).

Man who wants Quran to be BANNED

Salwan Sabah Matti Momika, now known to the world as the man who initially asked permission to burn the holy book and later, with no fear set it on fire in public, is a 37-year-old Iraqi refugee who openly "expressed his opinion" towards the Islamic religious text and wanted it to be banned.