PM Modi reviews COVID-19 situation in Varanasi, stresses on 'test, track, treat' strategy

Lucknow: Reviewing the Covid-19 situation in his parliamentary constituency Varanasi, Prime Minister Narendra Modi advised officials to follow the mantra of three Ts (Test, Track and Treat) to win over the second surge of coronavirus.

“We had defeated the Covid-19 pandemic last year by adhering to the Test, Track and Treat mantra. We are going to defeat the second wave also with this time-tested and potent mantra,” he advised Varanasi officials in a virtual meeting.

Lauding the role of all those engaged in fighting against coronavirus in Varanasi, the PM asked authorities to increase the number of covid beds and maintain supply chain of medicines, life-saving drugs and oxygen in every Covid hospital in his parliamentary constituency.

Stressing to educate and make people follow “do gaz ki doori, mask jaroori", he claimed that the medical infrastructure created in Varanasi in the last six years has come handy in war against coronavirus. “The way you have set up Kashi Covid Response Centre in record time, the same zeal is required in making Kashi a world class city,” he exhorted.

He urged the medical fraternity in Kashi to adopt humanitarian approach in attending Covid positive patients in hospitals and give equal attention to those in home isolation. He also directed officials to ramp up vaccination drive to ensure that all above 45 years of age are fully vaccinated.

He also sounded officials about any laxity in medical and healthcare as he was taking direct feedback from people and his representatives from his parliamentary constituency.

His trusted bureaucrat turned politician A.K. Sharma, who was also present in the virtual meeting, is camping in Varanasi ever since the second wave hit the state to give direct feedback to the PMO about Varanasi and other Eastern UP districts.