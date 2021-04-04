PM Modi reviews COVID-19 situation and vaccination program, directs to ensure availability of beds

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday chaired a high-level meeting to review the COVID-19 situation and vaccination program in the country. He mentioned that the five-fold strategy of Testing, Tracing, Treatment, Covid-appropriate behaviour, and Vaccination if implemented with utmost seriousness and commitment would be effective in curbing the spread of the pandemic.

PM Modi highlighted the need to enforce COVID appropriate behaviour in the coming days and ensure the availability of beds, testing facilities and timely hospitalization, etc. He directed to avoid mortality under all circumstances by ramping up healthcare infrastructure, availability of oxygen, ventilators besides required logistics, and ensuring that clinical management protocols are followed across all hospitals as well as for those in home quarantine.

Further, he also directed that central teams consisting of public health specialists and clinicians be sent to Maharashtra in view of high case load and deaths, and likewise to Punjab and Chhattisgarh because of the disproportionate number of deaths being reported there.