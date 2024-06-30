PM Modi Resumes 'Mann Ki Baat', Thanks Nation For Support In Lok Sabha Elections 2024

PM Modi | File

New Delhi: As the monthly radio programme 'Mann ki Baat' resumed on Sunday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi thanked the countrymen for reiterating their unwavering faith in the Constitution and the democratic system of the country for Lok Sabha election 2024.

Addressing the nation in his Mann Ki Baat programme on Sunday, PM Modi said that he missed the conversation with the countrymen since February when the broadcast was last aired.

'Mann Ki Baat' broadcast was last aired on February 25, after which it was stopped considering the Lok Sabha elections.

"Today, finally the day has come for which we all were waiting for since February. Through 'Mann Ki Baat', I am once again amongst you, amongst my family members. I told you in February that I would meet you again after the election results and today I am again present amongst you with Mann Ki Baat. The arrival of Monsoon has made your hearts happy as well," he said.

"Friends, from February till now, whenever the last Sunday of the month would approach, I missed this conversation with you. But I also felt happy to see that you people sent me lakhs of messages in these months. Mann Ki Baat radio program might have been closed for a few months. but the spirit of Mann Ki Baat..work done for the country, the society good work done every day, work done with a selfless spirit...work that had a positive impact on society continued unabated," he added.

PM Modi Congratulates The Election Commission Of India & Everyone Associated With Lok Sabha Elections 2024

The Prime Minister congratulated the Election Commission and everyone associated with the 2024 election.

"Today, I thank the countrymen for reiterating their unwavering faith in our Constitution and the democratic system of the country. The 2024 election was the biggest in the world. Such a big election has never taken place in any country in the world. I congratulate the Election Commission and everyone associated with the voting process for this," he said.

PM Modi Highlights About The 'Hool Diwas'

PM Modi highlighted the 'Hool Diwas' celebrated by the tribal people, adding that the day is associated with the indomitable courage of brave Sidhu-Kanhu, who strongly opposed the atrocities of foreign rulers.

"Today, 30th June is a very important day. Our tribal brothers and sisters celebrate this day as 'Hool Diwas'. This day is associated with the indomitable courage of brave Sidhu-Kanhu, who strongly opposed the atrocities of foreign rulers," he said.

"Veer Sidhu-Kanhu united thousands of Santhal companions and fought the British with all their might, and do you know when this happened? This happened in 1855, that is, two years before India's first war of independence in 1857. Then our tribal brothers and sisters in Santhal Pargana of Jharkhand took up arms against the foreign rulers," the Prime Minister added.

The 2024 Lok Sabha elections took place from April 19 to June 1, in seven phases. The counting of all seven phases of Lok Sabha polls took place on June 4, leading to the formation of the 18th Lok Sabha.