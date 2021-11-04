e-Paper Get App

India

Updated on: Thursday, November 04, 2021, 08:13 AM IST

PM Modi, President Ram Nath Kovind, and other leaders wish everyone a very Happy Diwali

Along with PM Modi and President Kovind, home minister Amit Shah, defence minister Rajnath Singh, road transport and highways minister Nitin Gadkari, NCP chief Sharad Pawar and Rahul Gandhi also wished citizens a Happy Diwali.
FPJ Web Desk
PM Modi, Amit Shah and other leaders wish everyone a very Happy Diwali | R Gnanasasthaa

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday extended greetings to people on the occasion of Diwali and wished for the festival to bring "happiness, prosperity and good fortune."

"Greetings to the countrymen on the auspicious occasion of Diwali. I wish that this festival of lights brings happiness, prosperity and good fortune in your life. Wishing everyone a very Happy Diwali," the Prime Minister tweeted.

President of India, Ram Nath Kovind also sent his greetings to his fellow citizens on the eve of Deepawali. He said, "Let us celebrate this festival together in a clean and safe manner and resolve to contribute in conservation and protection of the environment."

Along with PM Modia and President Kovind, home minister Amt Shah, defence minister Rajnath Singh, Minister of Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari, NCP chief Sharad Pawar and Rahul Gandhi also wished citizens a Happy Diwali.

Diwali is observed on the 15th day of Kartik, the holiest month in the Hindu lunar calendar and it is believed that on this day Lord Rama (the seventh incarnation of Lord Vishnu) returned from a 14-year-long exile during which he fought and won a battle against the demon king Ravan.

This year Diwali will be celebrated on Thursday, i.e November 4.

People celebrate the festival by decorating their houses, exchanging gifts, and offering prayers in order to commemorate the "victory of light over darkness, good over evil, and knowledge over ignorance."

Published on: Thursday, November 04, 2021, 08:13 AM IST
