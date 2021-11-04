Diwali 2021: From Hema Malini to Juhi Chawla and Emraan Hashmi to Manoj Bajpayee, here are the plans of Bollywood stars

Hema Malini

“Deepawali brings so much happiness and love, so that is (how) exactly we also celebrate. We have decorated our house with lights and diyas. This year, Esha’s birthday was also there, so everything has come together. It's a very beautiful moment for everybody. We send some gifts to friends and are receiving lots of gifts. It's a very sweet feeling. That is how we are celebrating with the family together. I wish you all a very Happy Diwali.”

Juhi Chawla

“If you hear about my Diwali, you won’t write about it! (laughs). We have cleaned the house from the ground floor to the sixth floor this time! The stuff we don’t need anymore is lying around, so we have tried our best to clean up. There are three temples inside my home, so I have cleaned them up as well. There is still lots of cleaning to do. Tomorrow there is an impromptu plan where a bunch of family friends decided to get together and have dinner. There are certain people we always wish for personally, so we will do that this year as well. This is what is happening. I don’t have anything exciting to tell you. There is a feeling of lightness, and it feels like all negative energies and blockages have gone. This is how I am celebrating Diwali. Swachata of mann and our home is the intention with which we will start our new year.”

Manoj Bajpayee

“This year, it’s a working Diwali for me. I will spend it shooting for Abhishek Chaubey’s next film in Kerala. I will not celebrate it with my family and friends. We are mourning the death of my father, who left for heavenly abode and left a deep void among our family last month.”

Emraan Hashmi

“I will spend it with family friends, not travel this time. I am terrible at cards and keep losing. I still burn crackers. Now that I have pets, I am even more aware that I shouldn’t burn bombs. We burn the aerial ones, my son loves them. I had a terrible experience in my building once. Speaking of bombs, we made a special ‘bomb’ once. We took a cylindrical thing, a can, and we filled in a lot of gun powder in it. Before we burnt the wick, an idiot friend of mine put a lid on it, which he shouldn’t because we wanted it to burn like an anar. The noise it made my building and the surroundings shook. This was when I was nine or 10 years old. It was a very bizarre experience. Disclaimer, please don’t try anything like this at home (laughs).”

Nikita Dutta

“Diwali is always at home. This year, of course, it’s a little more exciting as my film Dybbuk released just before Diwali it's a first for me. I think the last time I burnt crackers was in 2010. So as always, I am going to be home and spending Diwali with my folks and hoping everyone will watch the movie.

Advi Shesh

“I will be attending a puja with mom and dad. They’ve moved from the USA to India. It is very special as we are getting to be with each other on Diwali after a long time.”

Published on: Thursday, November 04, 2021, 07:00 AM IST