PM Modi, President Kovind pay tributes to Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose on his 125th birth anniversary

New Delhi: President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday paid tributes to Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose on his 125th birth anniversary.

The President said Netaji is one of our most beloved national heroes who made an extraordinary contribution to India's freedom struggle.

"Tributes to Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose as the nation commences his 125th birth anniversary celebrations. It is befitting to celebrate this day as "Parakram Diwas" to honour his boundless courage & valour. Netaji instilled the fervour of nationalism among his countless followers," the President tweeted.