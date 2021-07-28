PM Modi, President Kovind express over loss of lives in Barabanki accident; ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh announced for victims' kin

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday condoled the loss of lives in a road accident in Uttar Pradesh's Barabanki and announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh each for the families of the deceased and Rs 50,000 each for the kin of the injured.

"PM @narendramodi announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh each from Prime Minister's National Relief Fund (PMNRF) for the next of kin of those who lost their lives in the tragic accident in Barabanki. The injured would be given Rs. 50,000 each," the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) tweeted.