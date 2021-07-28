PM Modi, President Kovind express over loss of lives in Barabanki accident; ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh announced for victims' kin

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday condoled the loss of lives in a road accident in Uttar Pradesh's Barabanki and announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh each for the families of the deceased and Rs 50,000 each for the kin of the injured.
"PM @narendramodi announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh each from Prime Minister's National Relief Fund (PMNRF) for the next of kin of those who lost their lives in the tragic accident in Barabanki. The injured would be given Rs. 50,000 each," the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) tweeted.
Meanwhile, the Prime Minister took the stock of the situation as he spoke to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.
"Deeply saddened by the news of road accident in Barabanki, UP. My condolences to the bereaved families. I have also spoken to CM Yogi ji. Arrangements are being made for proper treatment of all the injured comrades," said PM Modi in a tweet.
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath also expressed condolences after at least 18 people lost their lives in a road accident near Ram Sanehi Ghat in Barabanki.
The Chief Minister directed the concerned officials to reach the accident site and ensure that the injured people receive proper treatment and directed to provide financial assistance to the deceased's kin.
"The death of people in a road accident in Ram Sanehi Ghat area of district Barabanki is very sad. My condolences are with the bereaved family. Praying to Lord Shri Ram to grant the departed souls a place at his feet and speedy recovery to the injured," Adityanath tweeted in Hindi.
Meanwhile, President Ram Nath Kovind also condoled the loss of lives in a road accident in Uttar Pradesh's Barabanki.
Speaker of Lok Sabha Om Birla expressed grief over the demise of 18 people. "It is very saddening to know that a large number of people died after a truck rammed into a bus in Uttar Pradesh's Barabanki. I express great sympathy to the family members of the deceased. May God gives peace to the departed souls and courage to family members of the deceased to bear the pain," Birla tweeted in Hindi.
Union Home Minister Amit Shah also expressed grief over the deaths in the accident. "The road accident in Barabanki, Uttar Pradesh is very sad. I express my condolences to the families of those who lost their lives in this. The local administration is engaged in providing all possible help and treatment to the injured. I pray to God for the speedy recovery of the injured."
On the intervening night of Tuesday and Wednesday, a truck rammed into a parked bus near Ram Sanehi Ghat in Uttar Pradesh's Barabanki in which 18 people died while several people got seriously injured.
As per Satya Narayan Sabat, Additional Director (ADG) Lucknow, 19 others who sustained injuries in the accident have been admitted to a district hospital.
(With inputs from ANI)
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)