PM Modi, President Kovind, Amit Shah, others extend wishes on occasion of Milad-un-Nabi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, President Ram Nath Kovind, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and others on Friday extended wishes on the occasion of Milad-un-Nabi, the birthday of Prophet Muhammad. On this day, Muslims all across the world celebrate the birthday of Prophet Muhammad.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi greeted people on the occasion of Milad-un-Nabi and hoped that this day furthers compassion and brotherhood. "Best wishes on Milad-un-Nabi. Hope this day furthers compassion and brotherhood all across. May everybody be healthy and happy. Eid Mubarak!" PM Modi said in a tweet.