PM Modi, President Kovind, Amit Shah, others extend wishes on occasion of Milad-un-Nabi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, President Ram Nath Kovind, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and others on Friday extended wishes on the occasion of Milad-un-Nabi, the birthday of Prophet Muhammad. On this day, Muslims all across the world celebrate the birthday of Prophet Muhammad.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi greeted people on the occasion of Milad-un-Nabi and hoped that this day furthers compassion and brotherhood. "Best wishes on Milad-un-Nabi. Hope this day furthers compassion and brotherhood all across. May everybody be healthy and happy. Eid Mubarak!" PM Modi said in a tweet.
President Ram Nath Kovind has also extended wishes on the occasion of Milad-un-Nabi. "On the occasion of Milad-un-Nabi, the birthday of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH), good wishes to all fellow citizens, especially to our Muslim brothers and sisters in India and abroad. Let us follow his teachings and work for the well-being of society and peace & harmony in the country," President Kovind said in a tweet.
Union Home Minister Amit Shah extended greetings on Milad-un-Nabi. A tweet from the Office of the Home Minister of India read, "Greetings on the occasion of Milad-un-Nabi. May this festival bring peace, harmony, brotherhood and happiness all across the country: Union Home Minister @AmitShah."
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh extended wishes on the occasion of Milad-un-Nabi and said that "may this festival inspire everyone to work towards strengthening the bonds of harmony." "Greetings on Milad-un-Nabi. May this festival inspire everyone to work towards strengthening the bonds of harmony and amity in our society," Rajnath Singh said in a tweet.
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi also extended greetings on Milad-un-Nabi, and said that the spirit of kindness and brotherhood guide one and all. "On the occasion of #EidMiladUnNabi, may the spirit of kindness and brotherhood guide one and all. Heartiest wishes," Gandhi tweeted.
Milad-un-Nabi marks the birth anniversary of Prophet Muhammad and it is observed in the month of Rabi' al-awwal, the third month in the Islamic calendar.
Milad-un-Nabi is celebrated across the world on the 12th of Rabi-ul-awwal, the third month of the Muslim lunar calendar. This year, it will be celebrated on October 30.