Eid-e-Milad-Un-Nabi 2020: Date, time and significance

Eid-Milad-Un-Nabi is the day when Prophet Mohammad was born, and, on this auspicious day, Muslims around the world celebrate the Prophet’s birth.

Eid-e-Milad is also referred to as Maulid, or, Mawlid, The Milad is celebrated in Rabi-al-Awwal, the third month of the Islamic calendar.

Date and Time:

In 2020, Eid-e-Milad was celebrated on October 29 in Saudi Arabia. It will be celebrated on October 30 in India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka and other parts of the South Asian region. The festival began on the evening of October 29, 2020, and will end on the evening of October 30, 2020.

Prophet Muhammad was born on the 12th day of Rabi-al-Awwal in Mecca in 570 CE. In many countries, this day is declared as a public holiday. People observe fast, sing poetry and hymns to honour Prophet Muhammad. People pay their tribute and show love and respect for the prophet.