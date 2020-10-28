Eid Milad-un-Nabi 2020: Special prayers to get rid of corona, communalism, corruption in Bhopal

BHOPAL: Special prayers will be held to celebrate birth anniversary of Prophet Muhammad on October 30. Special prayer sessions will be conducted to get the world rid of coronavirus, communalism and corruption.

All India Muslim Tyohar Committee spokesperson Abdul Nafees said houses, shops, business establishments will be lit to mark the day. Message has been conveyed to clerics and religious scholars to organise prayers in small groups in houses, shops, mosques and other places and pray to Almighty to get the world rid of corona pandemic, communalism and corruption, said Nafees, who is also convener of the programme. All India Tyohar Committee workers have been asked to visit houses of believers in cities and villages for special prayer sessions.

National president of Tyohar Committee Ausaf Shahmeeri Khurram and member of All India Muslim Personal Law Board MLA Arif Masood said message of peace and love propagated by the prophet should be spread further. A programme will be organised at Imami Gate on October 30 evening where religious scholars will address the gathering and meritorious students will be feted.