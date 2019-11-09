PM Modi pays obeisance at Ber Sahib Gurdwara in Sultanpur Lodhi

Sultanpur Lodhi: As a part of the 550th birth anniversary celebrations of Sikh faith founder Guru Nanak Dev, Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid his obeisance at Ber Sahib Gurdwara here on Saturday.

Wearing an orange headcover, the Prime Minister offered his prayers at the gurdwara. After paying his obeisance, he was garlanded with a sacred 'chadar'.

Union Minister Harsimrat Badal and Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh were also present with Modi at the gurdwara.