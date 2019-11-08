India dropped bomb in 1971: Pak uses Kartarpur to further propaganda

Pakistan, just days before the inauguration of the Kartarpur Corridor, has taken another U-turn over passports being issued to Sikh pilgrims visiting Guru Nanak Dev's shrine in Pakistan.

On images have surfaced on social media which are said to be boards welcoming visitors into Kartarpur sahib. The boards which will be welcoming visitors state that, "India dropped the bomb in 1971 but the Gurudwara remained "unheart" (unhurt) and India's "evil" designs didn't materialise." This another u-turn from Pakistani government. A MoU was signed between India and Pakistan which stated that Kartarpur Corridor will not be used for propaganda.