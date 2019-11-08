India dropped bomb in 1971: Pak uses Kartarpur to further propaganda

Pakistan, just days before the inauguration of the Kartarpur Corridor, has taken another U-turn over passports being issued to Sikh pilgrims visiting Guru Nanak Dev's shrine in Pakistan.
On images have surfaced on social media which are said to be boards welcoming visitors into Kartarpur sahib. The boards which will be welcoming visitors state that, "India dropped the bomb in 1971 but the Gurudwara remained "unheart" (unhurt) and India's "evil" designs didn't materialise." This another u-turn from Pakistani government. A MoU was signed between India and Pakistan which stated that Kartarpur Corridor will not be used for propaganda.
Major Gen Asif Ghafoor, spokesperson of Pakistan Army said on Thursday that Sikh pilgrims visiting Kartarpur Gurudwara will be required to hold a passport. The latest development from Pakistan comes days after Prime Minister Imran Khan said that Kartarpur pilgrims from India will not require a visa.
Only two days are left for the inauguration of the historic corridor, but it seems that the confusion over passport issue still prevails in Pakistan as the country has backtracked multiple times from its stance.
Meanwhile, different departments of the Pakistan government held a meeting here on Thursday to finalise arrangements for the historic opening of the corridor on Saturday afternoon. The Gurdwara Darbar Sahib was also cleaned on Thursday for the for the occasion. The Inter-Services Public Relations - the media wing of the army - and the Press Information Department have made arrangements for transporting the local and Indian journalists to the corridor on Saturday morning.
(Inputs from Agencies)
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)