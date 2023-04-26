 WATCH: PM Modi pays last respects to ex-Punjab CM and SAD patriarch Parkash Singh Badal in Chandigarh
Shiromani Akali Dal patriarch Badal was admitted to the Fortis Hospital in Mohali over a week ago after he complained of uneasiness in breathing. He breathed his last around 8 pm Tuesday. He was 95.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, April 26, 2023, 01:32 PM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi reached Chandigarh on Wednesday to pay his last respects to former Punjab chief minister Parkash Singh Badal who died at a private hospital in Mohali.

Prime Minister Modi will reach Chandigarh at 12 noon to pay his last respects to Parkash Singh Badal, sources said.

Modi described the demise of Badal as a "personal loss"

Modi had on Tuesday described the demise of Badal as a "personal loss" and said he was a colossal figure of Indian politics who contributed greatly to the nation.

"Extremely saddened by the passing away of Shri Parkash Singh Badal Ji. He was a colossal figure of Indian politics and a remarkable statesman who contributed greatly to our nation," Modi said in a tweet.

Badal worked tirelessly for the progress of Punjab and anchored the state through critical times, the prime minister said.

"Parkash Singh Badal's passing away is a personal loss for me. I have interacted closely with him for many decades and learnt so much from him," Modi had said.

"I recall our numerous conversations, in which his wisdom was always clearly seen. Condolences to his family and countless admirers," he added.

(With PTI inputs)

