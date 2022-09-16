PM Modi meets Turkish President Erdogan at SCO Summit 2022; discuss ways to deepen bilateral cooperation in diverse sectors

On Friday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi met Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Summit (SCO) in the historic Samarkand's Uzbek city. The two leaders discussed ways to deepen bilateral cooperation in diverse sectors.
"PM @narendramodi held talks with President @RTErdogan on the sidelines of the SCO Summit in Samarkand. The two leaders discussed ways to deepen bilateral cooperation in diverse sectors," the Prime Minister's Office tweeted.
The SCO was founded at a summit in Shanghai in 2001 by the presidents of Russia, China, the Kyrgyz Republic, Kazakhstan, Tajikistan, and Uzbekistan.
Over the years, it has emerged as one of the largest trans-regional international organizations. India and Pakistan became its permanent members in 2017.
Iran is likely to be given the status of a permanent member of the SCO at the Samarkand summit.
