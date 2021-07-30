PM Modi meets newly-inducted CM Basavaraj S Bommai, assures full support for development of Karnataka

Prima Minister Narendra Modi on Friday met newly elected Karanataka Chief Minister Basavaraj S Bommai and assured all possible support from the Centre for the development of the state.
PM Modi shared the minutes on Twitter and wrote, "Met CM of Karnataka Shri Basavaraj S Bommai ji today. Conveyed best wishes as he begins a new journey for Karnataka’s progress. Assured full support for the development of Karnataka".
