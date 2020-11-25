PM Modi likely to visit Serum Institute and Gennova Biopharmaceuticals in Pune this week

"We have not received any official communication from the PMO. However, we are making preparations for the probable visit (of the PM)," Rao told reporters.

He also said that the visit of the ambassadors and envoys from 100 countries was to take place on November 27, but it has now been rescheduled to December 4.

Serum Institute of India, the world’s largest vaccine maker, has partnered with global pharma giant AstraZeneca and the Oxford University for COVID-19 vaccine.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said that the government is keeping a close eye on COVID-19 vaccine development and clarified that the dosage and price of the vaccine were uncertain as of now.

"The government is keeping a close track of vaccine development. We are in touch with Indian vaccine developers and manufacturers. We are also in touch with global regulators, governments of other countries, multinational organisation and international companies. It is not certain whether there will be one, two or three doses of a vaccine. It is also not decided what will be the price of the vaccine. We still don't have answers to these questions," PM Modi said.

The Prime Minister was speaking to the chief ministers over the pandemic situation in their states at a virtual meeting on Tuesday.