PM Modi-led panel shortlists THESE three names for next CBI chief

A high-powered committee chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi met on Monday to select the new director of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). Besides PM Modi, the other two members of the panel -- Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury and Chief Justice of India NV Ramana -- were also present in the meeting held at the Prime Minister's residence.

The meeting of the PM Modi-led panel, which reportedly lasted for more than 90 minutes, finally took place after being delayed for nearly four months.

For the uninitaited, the post of CBI director is vacant since the then incumbent Rishi Kumar Shukla retired on February 4 after a two-year stint. The charge for the post was handed to Additional Director Praveen Sinha, a 1988-batch Gujarat cadre IPS officer, till a formal appointment is made.