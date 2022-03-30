PM Modi led Cabinet Committee on Security clears procurement of 15 Light Combat Helicopters; here's all you need to know

Led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) on Wednesday approved procurement of 15 Light Combat Helicopter (LCH) Limited Series Production at the cost of Rs. 3,887 Cr along with Infrastructure sanctions worth Rs. 377 crores.

According to Defense Ministry, Light Combat Helicopter Ltd Series Production(LSP)is an indigenously designed, developed and manufactured state-of-the-art modern combat helicopter containing approximately 45% indigenous content by value which will progressively increase to more than 55% for SP Version.

Here's all you need to know about the LSP helicopter:

The helicopter is equipped with requisite agility, maneuverability, extended range, high altitude performance and around-the-clock, all-weather combat capability to perform roles of Combat Search and Rescue (CSAR), Destruction of Enemy Air Defence (DEAD), Counter Insurgency (CI) operations, against slow moving aircraft and Remotely Piloted Aircraft (RPAs), high altitude bunker busting operations, Counter Insurgency operations in jungle and urban environments and support to ground forces and would be a potent platform to meet the operational requirements of Indian Air Force and Indian Army.

What other technologies and features does the helicopter has?

State of the art technologies and systems compatible with stealth features such as reduced Visual, Aural, Radar and IR signatures and crashworthiness features for better survivability have been integrated in LCH for deployment in combat roles catering to emerging needs for next 3 to 4 decades.

Several key aviation technologies like Glass Cockpit and composite airframe structure have been indigenised. The future Series Production version will consist of further modern and indigenous systems.

The manufacturing of LCH by HAL will give a further push to PM Modi's Atmanirbhar Bharat initiative and boost indigenisation of defence production and the defence industry in the country.

The production of LCH will reduce import dependence for Combat helicopters in the country.

