World’s Largest Shivling Installed In East Champaran’s Virat Ramayana Temple Complex, Marks Historic Spiritual Milestone

Patna: The world's largest Shivling was installed on Saturday in Bihar’s East Champaran district. Special flowers were brought from Cambodia for the installation of the Shivling. The Shivling was installed in the Virat Ramayana Temple complex. Following the installation, there is a wave of joy among both the Hindu and Muslim communities. The Muslim community also donated land for the temple's construction.

Floral tribute

The world's tallest Shivling has been installed at Kaithwalia under Kalyanpur block in East Champaran district.

The Shivling is 33 feet tall and 33 feet in circumference. This gigantic Shivling weighs 200 metric tons. Flowers were also showered from a helicopter.

The Virat Ramayana temple will have a total of 12 spires and 22 temples on its premises. The tallest spire will be 270 feet high. The temple complex covers an area of ​​120 acres.

Leaders present

Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, Deputy Chief Ministers Samrat Choudhary and Vijay Kumar Sinha, and several other ministers were present on the occasion. Many sadhus and saints from various monasteries and temples also witnessed the installation.

There was an atmosphere of enthusiasm all around. Some devotees were dressed as Lord Shiva, captivating the hearts of the onlookers, while others were dressed as Shiva's attendants. Sayaan Kunal, secretary of the famous Mahavir Temple in Patna, said that special acharyas and priests were called from Haridwar and Patna for the installation of the Shivling. The Shivling was worshipped with proper rituals and Vedic chants.

Sculpting journey

The temple secretary explained that this day has special religious significance as it is believed that Lord Shiva manifested himself in the form of a Lingam on this day. A massive Shiva Lingam had been under construction for the past 10 years in Pattikadu village of Mahabalipuram, Tamil Nadu. The main sculptor of the Shiva Lingam is Lokanath, and his team carved it.

The world's largest Shiva Lingam was transported by road from Mahabalipuram on November 23, 2025, to the under-construction Virat Ramayana Temple in Kaithwalia, East Champaran, Bihar. The Shiva Lingam reached its sacred destination precisely at 10 PM on January 5, 2026. Thousands of people are flocking daily to catch a glimpse of the Shiva Lingam.