India

Updated on: Friday, March 11, 2022, 02:42 PM IST

Air Force Cheetah helicopter crashes in Kashmir; rescue ops underway

Rescue teams have been despatched on foot while air reconnaissance teams are looking for survivors, the officials said
PTI
Indian Air Force Cheetah helicopter | PTI

Srinagar: An Army Cheetah helicopter on its way to pick up sick BSF personnel crashed near the Line of Control (LoC) in north Kashmir's Gurez Sector on Friday, officials said.

The cause of the crash and casualties, if any, were not known immediately, they said. The helicopter was about to land but "drifted away" because of the weather conditions, an official told PTI.

The crash took place near Gujran Nallah in Gurez Sector in north Kashmir's Bandipora district.

Rescue teams have been despatched on foot while air reconnaissance teams are looking for survivors, the officials said.

Further details are awaited.

Published on: Friday, March 11, 2022, 02:04 PM IST