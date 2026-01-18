Mauni Amavasya 2026: Thousands Of Devotees Gather At Prayagraj Magh Mela To Take A Holy Dip In Triveni Sangam

Thousands Of Devotees Take A Holy Dip In Triveni Sangam | X

Mauni Amavasya is one of the most sacred festivals in Hinduism. As the day of Mauni Amavasya approaches, millions of devotees gather to take a holy dip at Sangam, the confluence of the Ganga, Yamuna, and the mystical Saraswati rivers. This event marks the third significant bathing ritual (snan) of the annual religious gathering known as Magh Mela, held at Sangam in Prayagraj. Devotees flock to Prayagraj early in the morning to participate in the holy dip on Mauni Amavasya.

Video: Mauni Amavasya

Special arrangements have been made for the large number of devotees who arrived at the Sangam Ghat in Prayagraj during the early morning of Sunday, January 18, 2026. In a video, hundreds of thousands of devotees were seen gathered at the Triveni Sangam Ghat to take a holy dip. Many more devotees visited different ghats in Varanasi, including; Garhmukteshwar, Kanpur, and other cities in Uttar Pradesh to participate in this sacred ritual on the auspicious occasion of Mauni Amavasya. According to mythology, taking a holy dip while observing 'Maun Vrat' (a state of silence) washes away all sins and paves the way for attaining 'Moksha'.

For Mauni Amavasya snan, the administration has beefed up security in Prayagraj on Mauni Amavasya snan. Special arrangements have been made already, including a sufficient number of changing rooms and a public address system. Security arrangements have been made, which include AI-enabled cameras and drones to monitor the crowd, according to the ANI.

About Mauni Amavasya

Mauni Amavasya occurs during the month of Magha, which is why it is also known as Magha Amavasya. On this day, it is believed that devotees should bathe in holy rivers and offer Arghya to the Sun, as this practice cleanses both the body and the soul. On this day, devotees should perform acts of charity for those in need, as this not only brings peace to the souls of ancestors but also helps alleviate life's hardships and obstacles.